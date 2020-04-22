Eight McKinney nursing home residents die from COVID-19

article

Eight residents of a McKinney nursing home have died from COVID-19, according to the facility’s operators.

The Oxford Grand said eight of the 13 people who tested positive have died due to the outbreak.

The remaining five positive patients are being isolated in the facility away from the other residents.

The Oxford Grand said it is following all CDC guidelines during the pandemic, including staff being screened three times daily and wearing PPE.

No guests have been allowed in the building since mid-March.

Collin County, overall, has had 570 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths.

