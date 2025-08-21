Eddie Garcia will be the next Fort Worth police chief

The Brief Former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has been hired as the new police chief for Fort Worth. Garcia, who previously led the Dallas Police Department from 2021 to 2024, was one of three finalists for the position. He is credited with reducing crime and improving morale during his time as chief in Dallas.



The former Dallas police chief will be the newest police chief in Fort Worth.

Eddie Garcia Hired in Fort Worth

What we know:

Fort Worth City Manager Jay Chapa announced on Thursday afternoon that Eddie Garcia has been selected to lead the Fort Worth Police Department.

He was one of three finalists, beating out current Interim Police Chief Robert Alldredge, Jr. and former Dallas Deputy Chief Vernon Hale.

He will be FWPD’s 28th police chief.

The backstory:

Garcia was the chief of the Dallas Police Department from 2021 until October 2024.

He retired from his role in Dallas to take an assistant city manager role in Austin, overseeing the city's public safety. The decision came just four months after Garcia announced that he had reached an agreement with the city that would keep him in Dallas into 2027.

When he left DPD, Garcia told FOX 4 he wanted to be able to be in a position with better work-life balance.

During Garcia's time in Dallas, city leaders credited him with reducing crime and improving morale in the department.

He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, including serving as San Jose's police chief from 2016 to 2021.

What they're saying:

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker called Garcia the right leader to guide the department and the city forward.

"Fort Worth’s future—our growth, prosperity, and quality of life—depends on our commitment to public safety. Jay’s decision to hire Chief Eddie Garcia as Fort Worth’s next police chief has my full support and confidence. Chief Garcia has the tested and proven leadership needed to energize our men and women in uniform and to embrace our community, and I believe he is the right leader to guide the department and our city forward. I look forward to sharing my full remarks at tomorrow’s press conference," she said.

"The men and women of the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association are thrilled with the selection of Eddie Garcia as our next Chief of the Fort Worth Police Department. We want to thank City Manager Jay Chapa for his thoughtful deliberation in the decision and Assistant City Manager William Johnson in coordinating an outstanding selection process. It is a testament to the Department and the City of Fort Worth that we had such a phenomenal group of applicants interested in this opportunity," said Lloyd Cook, the president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association. "We are incredibly excited for what the future holds for our officers and equally excited for the work we will do for the citizens of Fort Worth under Chief Garcias leadership."

Fort Worth City Councilman Chris Nettles was initially critical of Garcia because he thought the application process was unfair. But on Thursday, he had positive remarks. He's hoping to see a police oversight board but believes Garcia will be receptive of that.

"Chief Garcia's reputation is incredible, not just here in North Texas, but across the country. He is widely known as one of the best police chiefs in the nation at this time. And I think he's got a track record of doing exactly what he says he's going to do," added Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez.

Even the city of Dallas congratulated Garcia despite its history with him.

"Congratulations to Chief Garcia on his return to North Texas. It will be good to see him back in uniform again after trading it in for a business suit. I am confident the people of Fort Worth will benefit from his many years of law enforcement experience. I wish him the best," said Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert.

What's next:

Garcia will be introduced as the new chief during a news conference on Friday morning.