Early voting ends Friday for Texas party primaries

Early voting for the Democratic and Republican party primaries in Texas ends Friday.

So far, only 1.2 million of more than 17 million registered voters have voted in the races to pick candidates for the fall elections. That's only about a 7% turnout.

But the final day to vote early is typically a busy one.

"I've been out of town and this is the first day I got back and I wanted to make sure I voted before I have to leave town again," said Rachel Jackson, who voted early.

Some polling places opened late or were closed altogether earlier this week because of the bad weather.

Only about half of all Dallas County’s early voting sites were open Thursday. Tarrant County had some open but shut others down.

Before many voters knew the polls shut down, some tried to make their way out to cast their ballots. They left frustrated after realizing they’d have to come back to have their vote count.

"I was here to do early voting, but the doors are locked," said Carol Powers, who showed up to vote early in Mesquite. She is hoping to try again Friday.

"If they’re open. If they’re not, I guess I’ll just have to find time during the regular voting day," Powers said.

Collin and Denton counties closed their polling locations on Thursday. Polls were also closed on Wednesday in Denton County.

The sites reopened Friday morning in all four major counties in North Texas.

Election day is Tuesday.