Early voting ending soon for Texas primary runoff election

Early voting ends today for next week’s primary runoff election and turnout is predictably light.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office said only 2.5% of the state’s 17.3 million registered voters have cast ballots through Wednesday.

More Republicans than Democrats have gone to the polls.

But that’s to be expected since the biggest race is the runoff between Ken Paxton and George P. Bush for the Republican attorney General candidate.

Paxton is trying to win a third term, despite facing new criminal allegations and investigations of his office.

There are also races for land Commissioner and railroad commissioner.

Democrats have runoffs for lieutenant governor, attorney general and land commissioner.

There are numerous other runoffs for a spot on the general election ballot for Congress and state legislative races.

Election day is Tuesday.