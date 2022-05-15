Texas primary runoff election: Early voting now underway

article

Early voting in the Texas primary runoff election is now underway. Voters will choose among their chosen party's final two candidates to see who will represent the party in the November election.

Out of 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second, according to The Texas Tribune.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE ON THE 2022 ELECTIONS

Texans who voted in March, are only able to vote in the same party’s runoff. Eligible voters who did not vote in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.

Any registered vote can vote in person during early voting which ends on Friday ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, May 24. Voters can cast their ballots at any early voting location in their county of registration. The ballot will have local, district, and statewide runoff races.

Statewide, Texans will be choosing top state officials like the attorney general, lieutenant governor and railroad commissioner. There are four Democratic runoff races and three Republican races. Here is a list of the candidates in each statewide runoff:

Attorney General

Democratic candidates: Rochelle Garza vs Joe Jaworski

Republican candidates: George P. Bush vs Ken Paxton (incumbent)

MORE: Texas Attorney General primary results: Ken Paxton forced into runoff

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic candidates: Michelle Beckley vs Mike Collier

Land Commissioner

Democratic candidates: Jay Kleberg vs Sandragrace Martinez

Republican candidates: Dawn Buckingham vs Tim Westley

Comptroller

Democratic candidates: Janet T. Dudding vs Angel Luis Vega

Railroad Commissioner

Republican candidates: Wayne Christian (incumbent) vs Sarah Stogner

ON THE RACE: Christian, Stogner face off in Railroad Commissioner runoff

Important dates for Texas Primary Runoff Election

Monday, May 16, 2022: First Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance

Friday, May 20, 2022: Last Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance

Tuesday, May 24, 2022: Election Day AND Last Day to Receive Ballot by Mail*

*7 p.m. on Election Day if carrier envelope is not postmarked, OR Wednesday, May 25, 2022 (next business day after Election Day) at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply)

Past dates:

Monday, April 25, 2022: Last Day to Register to Vote for the 2022 Primary Run-off Election

Friday, May 13, 2022: Last Day to Apply by Mail (Received, not Postmarked)

Am I registered to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in Texas, you must be a registered voter. To see if you're already registered to vote, click here.

Advertisement

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 Runoff Primary Election was Monday, April 25.