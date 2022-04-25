Early voting begins Monday for May 7 election

article

Early voting begins Monday for the May 7 elections in Texas.

There are two amendments to the Texas Constitution that would cut property taxes if passed.

One would lower school property tax bills for the elderly and Texans with disabilities. The other would raise the state’s homestead exemption from school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

RELATED: Texas voters will decide on lowering property taxes after Legislature completes last-minute Hail Mary

Voters in several cities will also choose their next mayor. And there are dozens of city council and school board races, as well as several city and school bond elections.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3. Election day is Saturday, May 7.

Advertisement

Monday is also the last day to register to vote for the May 24 primary runoff election.