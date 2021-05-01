Duncanville High School holds drive-thru celebration event for graduating seniors

Duncanville High School is making sure seniors are ready for graduation day.

Saturday, the school distributed nearly 1,000 caps and gowns by drive-thru, along with a personalized gift for each student as they prepare for their big day.

Duncanville is one of the largest high schools in Texas, and this school year has been challenging for nearly 1,000 seniors.

The school’s drive-thru event Saturday was an opportunity to highlight their accomplishments during trying times.

It’s been a challenging school year, unlike any other, but for students and parents, Saturday was a day to celebrate outside Duncanville High School.

"It’s a big thing for me because that shows me as a parent, I did my job, and he did his job," Veronica Williams said. "And I’m trying not to cry and he’s also got a full scholarship to college, football."

Williams is speaking of her son, Kedric Williams. He’s one of 980 Duncanville seniors who picked up their cap and gown in preparation for graduation day.

Advertisement

"This has been a challenging year for the Class of 2021," Duncanville HS Principal Michael McDonald said.

McDonald said that roughly half of their students learned remotely this year.

"Yeah, I missed all my friends, not being able to see them as much as I wanted to," student Jada Dickson said.

School leaders wanted to host some sort of celebration before next month’s graduation.

"We’re here to let the seniors know that we’re going to run that last leg with you," McDonald said.

Hundreds of vehicles full of students, and even cardboard cutouts of students, lined up Saturday as caps and gowns, yard signs, and a handful of items were delivered to students.

"I think that it’s nice that the staff tried to come together and give us something exciting because we did miss out on a lot," student Kennedy Wooten said.

Wooten’s mom held a sign through their sunroof to make sure everyone knew what her daughter is set to accomplish.

"My arm is exhausted, but it’s for a worthy cause," she said.

She said their family recently lost a loved one to COVID-19, putting life’s precious moments into perspective.

"We are glad to be here, be present, to experience this day because there are some that just didn’t make it," she added.

The district, like others across the country, have been dealt all sorts of challenges.

"Our teachers have made the impossible, possible for our students by going above and beyond," McDonald said.

Now, students and parents are grateful to celebrate moving forward.

Duncanville’s graduation is set for June 7.