Duncanville High School student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school

A Duncanville High School student was arrested on Thursday after a gun was found in the school bathroom.

In a letter to parents, the school said they notified the district police after they "became aware that a gun was in one of the restrooms."

Officers located the weapon and arrested the student "within minutes," according to the district.

The district did not explain how they became aware of the gun.

In addition to criminal charges, the student may also face discipline based on the student code of conduct.

"We will continue to ensure student safety by using handheld and walk-through metal detectors," the district said in the letter.

Duncanville ISD also plans to increase random campus security checks and police presence on campus.