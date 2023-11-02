Teen killed, man injured in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager in South Dallas.
The shooting happened on South Boulevard, near Meyers street on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators found a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man with gun shot wounds at the location.
Both were rushed to the hospital, but the teenager died.
The 24-year-old is stable, according to police.
Police did not give any indication of the circumstances around the shooting.
The case has been referred to the Dallas County Grand Jury.