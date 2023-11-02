Teen killed, man injured in South Dallas shooting

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager in South Dallas.

The shooting happened on South Boulevard, near Meyers street on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators found a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man with gun shot wounds at the location.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but the teenager died.

The 24-year-old is stable, according to police.

Police did not give any indication of the circumstances around the shooting.

The case has been referred to the Dallas County Grand Jury.