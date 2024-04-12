Duncanville man finds live artillery shell buried in his backyard

Police in Duncanville, south of Dallas, evacuated several homes after a man found a live artillery shell in his backyard.

The man told police he found a missile-shaped object on Thursday while digging outside his home on Circle Drive, near Highway 67.

The Dallas police bomb squad took an x-ray of the device and determined it was a live explosive.

The U.S. Air Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit took over.

Police don't think there's a threat to the public.

The man who found the explosive told police the previous homeowner was a military veteran who likely buried it years ago.

Police say there is not an ongoing risk to the public.