Duncanville man finds live artillery shell buried in his backyard
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Police in Duncanville, south of Dallas, evacuated several homes after a man found a live artillery shell in his backyard.
The man told police he found a missile-shaped object on Thursday while digging outside his home on Circle Drive, near Highway 67.
The Dallas police bomb squad took an x-ray of the device and determined it was a live explosive.
The U.S. Air Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit took over.
Police don't think there's a threat to the public.
The man who found the explosive told police the previous homeowner was a military veteran who likely buried it years ago.
Police say there is not an ongoing risk to the public.