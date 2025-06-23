Drunk driver crashes into Fort Worth home, narrowly missing family

The Brief A red Toyota sedan crashed into a Fort Worth home Saturday night, narrowly missing a 2-year-old child's bedroom. The family of five was uninjured, but their home sustained significant damage. The driver, 27-year-old Alianna Batista Hernandez, was charged with driving while intoxicated.



On Saturday night, the McAnnally family was winding down for the evening as the majority of the damage to their home occurred where the family's 2-year-old sleeps.

But thankfully no one was in the 2-year-old's bedroom at the time.

What we know:

Inside the South Fort Worth home, we can see what the McAnnally's were doing at 8:04 on Saturday evening. Like Ben Mcanally's unfinished puzzle along with his wife, Marseya, in the kitchen.

Three children, ages 12, 10 and 2, were scattered across the house off Steinburg Lane in Fort Worth as the family was spared by only a few inches.

A speeding red Toyota Sedan barreled into the front of the home, through their 2-year-old's bedroom, and stopped in the living room.

The family escaped the home without injuries.

Police took 27-year-old Alianna Batista Hernandez into custody.

Following a field sobriety test, Hernandez was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Monday afternoon, Hernandez’s front bumper was left behind in McAnally’s boarded-up home, propped up against a wall where their 2-year-old son Wes usually lays his head at night.

What they're saying:

Ben described the scene of the family being left unharmed.

"I was standing right here, and Wes was on the corner of the couch right there, and it stopped right here."

Marseya told FOX 4 how grateful her family was on the tragic Saturday night.

"We are just so grateful for everyone not being hurt and coming out of this unscathed, but at the same time we have to rebuild everything we have worked for the last 17 years."

What's next:

The McAnally’s are living in a hotel. The American Red Cross has reached out to them for help.

The family is again displaced but do not want to move back in. They tell me they've had some other close calls with out-of-control drivers, and they do not want to take the chance again.