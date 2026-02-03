Driver in Pilot Point cyclist crash didn't have license at time of accident: crash report

article

The Brief The driver in a fatal Pilot Point crash did not have his driver's license at the time of the accident, the crash report shows. The report also says the driver left the scene, but later returned. Investigators found he was speeding and not paying attention to the road before the accident. Two cyclists were killed in the accident. The driver's name has not yet been released.



The driver in a fatal crash that killed two cyclists in Pilot Point did not have a driver's license at the time of the accident, the crash report shows.

What we know:

The crash report obtained by FOX 4 shares that the 23-year-old driver told officers he was not paying attention to the road at the time of the accident.

He also refused alcohol and drug testing.

Featured article

It also says the driver left the scene before returning. In addition, investigators found that the driver was speeding.

The driver did not have a driver's license with him when the crash occurred. The report states he had a Texas identification card.

What we don't know:

We still do not know the name of the driver, who has not formally been charged with a crime.

FOX 4 reached out to the Pilot Point Police Department about potential charges or an arrest, but is still waiting to hear back.

The backstory:

On Dec. 20, Pilot Point police responded around 8:19 a.m. to multiple calls reporting that two cyclists had been hit on FM 455 East, just east of Fritcher Road.

Featured article

Emergency medical crews from the Pilot Point and Celina fire departments provided life-saving measures to both cyclists.

Andre Kocher and Scott Mages were both knocked off their bikes. Both were taken to local hospitals, and both later died from their injuries.

The two men were participating in a Frisco Triathlon Club group ride when they were struck.

What they're saying:

"The way I view it, there are no accidents. You know, this was a crash. This wasn't an accident. Implies that it could not be prevented," Tommy Johnson, a friend of the cyclists killed, told FOX 4. "This was very preventable, just through, you know, conscientious driving. So, yeah, there needs to be some accountability."

Johnson, a friend of both men for more than a decade, said he was supposed to be on that ride but decided to go to work instead.

"I thought, well, he’ll probably just be out for a few months. He probably won't be able to do the Little Elm race or something like that, and you know, he'll be fine," Johnson said. "And then a few minutes later, a friend texted that they both passed away. It is just a shock… just numb."

Johnson, who bonded with Mages and Kocher over their shared love of triathlons, spoke about the risks cyclists face on the road. "There’s lots of things we do to try to be safe for sure, but we’re always at the mercy of the motorists," he said.