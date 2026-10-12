Driver identified after vehicle falls off Hwy. 121 embankment in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - A 38-year-old man was killed early Friday morning when his vehicle went off State Highway 121, hit a guardrail, and crashed near railroad tracks in Grapevine, authorities said.
Driver killed in Highway 121 crash
What we know:
The victim was identified as Anthony Wayne Hunt, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The single-vehicle crash happened at 6:12 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in the 700 block of southbound N. State Highway 121, according to Grapevine police.
Investigators said Hunt’s vehicle left the roadway in the center median between the northbound and southbound lanes, striking a guardrail. The vehicle then traveled about 35 feet down an embankment before coming to a stop near the railroad tracks below near Coppell Road.
Hunt, who was the driver and the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene, police said.
The crash caused temporary lane closures on Highway 121 while emergency crews worked in the area, but no major road closures were required, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Grapevine Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Grapevine Police Department and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.