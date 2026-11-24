The Brief Democrat Erika Lomick narrowly won the election for Texas House District 93 despite suspending her campaign in September. Her opponent, Republican Alan Blaylock, is challenging her eligibility to hold office because of a 2011 mortgage fraud conviction. It remains unclear who will represent the district as the Texas Supreme Court weighs whether it has the authority to decide her eligibility.



Three weeks after the election, it’s still not clear who will represent Tarrant County’s Texas House District 93.

HD 93 Controversy

Erick Lomick (left) and Alan Blaylock (right)

What we know:

Democrat Erika Lomick narrowly beat Republican Alan Blaylock in both a special election and the general election held on Nov. 3.

But the win came after Lomick suspended her campaign in September. It was revealed that she had a mortgage fraud conviction from 2011.

The Texas Supreme Court is still deciding if it has the authority to determine her eligibility.

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What they're saying:

FOX 4’s Steven Dial talked to constitutional lawyer David Coale about the controversy on Dallas News Live.

Coale said even though Lomick suspended her campaign months before the election, that has no legal effect. There’s still a chance she could be ruled eligible to hold the office.

"It just means she wasn’t campaigning. If the voters wanted to vote for her, well, that was their prerogative. So now we have this question of what do we do? There’s a pretty serious question that she’s in violation of this law about qualification to hold office. It’s not a slam dunk. She has counter arguments, but there’s a solid argument there that needs to be considered. Where do you go now? And so, you have all three branches of government kind of looking at each other. The secretary of state says, ‘This isn’t my job. My job is to count votes. The votes are in, I’m done.’ The courts are considering it right now and saying, ‘Do the courts really have a role here?’ One place that does have a voice pretty clearly is the House. When it convenes, it can say, ‘You’re just not eligible to be a member of this organization.’ But as of right now, we have all three branches kind of looking at each other to decide, you know, who is supposed to act in this situation," he said.

Coale thinks the Texas Supreme Court will make a decision soon.

"This legal proceeding was begun at the highest level in our Texas Supreme Court, understandably, because it’s important and needs it needs an answer, a definitive answer. And the court stepped up, even though a lot of those judges are leaving office at the end of the year after the election and set a very fast schedule. Responses were due in, I believe, yesterday midday. So, I would expect something back from the court very quickly, if not today certainly tomorrow, that says here’s what we’re going to do. Just looking at the papers, I think there’s a pretty good chance they’re going to say, this isn’t for the courts," Coale said.