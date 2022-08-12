Driver hurt after crashing into Everman apartments

article

A driver was hospitalized after crashing a pickup truck into apartments in suburban Fort Worth.

It happened Thursday night near Everman Parkway and Oak Grove Road in Everman. The truck ended up in the breezeway are of a two-story apartment building.

Police did not say what caused the crash or how badly the driver was hurt.

The people who live in the apartment building were safely evacuated and the structure was secured.