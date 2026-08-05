Driver found fatally shot inside vehicle submerged in West Dallas' Fishtrap Lake

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The Brief Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a truck submerged in West Dallas' Fishtrap Lake late Tuesday night. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification. Investigators have not released information on a shooter or potential motive and are asking the public to contact police with tips.



Dallas police say a fatal shooting that led to a truck being submerged in a West Dallas lake Tuesday night began as an argument at a nearby shopping center parking lot.

Fishtrap Lake

What we know:

According to investigators, witnesses saw two drivers pull into the parking lot at North Hampton Road and Singleton Boulevard before getting into a confrontation. Shots were fired during the dispute, prompting the suspect to leave the scene.

The victim sped away in his truck following the shooting but lost consciousness behind the wheel due to his injuries. The vehicle subsequently traveled roughly a mile south into Fishtrap Lake, located near Interstate 30 and Hampton Road.

Dallas police received multiple 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. reporting the submerged vehicle. Responding officers entered the water to rescue the driver, who was unresponsive, before emergency crews discovered he had a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle as the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.