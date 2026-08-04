3 charged with capital murder in West Dallas house party shooting

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The Brief Dekamen Greene, Atravion Smith, and Tyson McGriff face capital murder charges over a fatal May 26 short-term rental shooting. Three people died and a fourth was injured when gunfire erupted between uninvited guests and partygoers in West Dallas. Detectives tied the suspects to the crime scene using ankle monitor GPS, jail calls, Flock cameras, and matching shell casings.



Three men have been arrested for the shooting that killed three people at a party in May at a West Dallas short-term rental home.

West Dallas House Party Shooting

What's new:

Last month, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Dekamen Greene and 21-year-old Atravion Smith.

Both were booked into the Dallas County jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Tyson McGriff, was arrested in June on the same charges.

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The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting just after midnight on May 26 at a short-term rental home in the 3700 block of Vilbig Road. Police said there were between 50 and 150 people gathered at the home for a party.

Investigators believe gunfire broke out between an uninvited group arriving at the party and people already inside the house. The victims were caught in the crossfire.

Three of the victims – 20-year-old Jaiclyn Scott, 19-year-old Journie Griffin, and 24-year-old Jaiden Cooper – died from their injuries. A fourth victim was hospitalized but survived.

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Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit for McGriff, multiple witnesses identified him as one of the shooters.

Several of those witnesses told detectives they observed McGriff and others arriving at the party with firearms drawn before an argument broke out. The witnesses said they heard the group mention previous conflicts with one of the victims before the gunfire erupted.

Detectives also obtained cellphone records that they said placed McGriff near the scene at the time of the shooting. They recovered 40 caliber casings at the scene that were consistent with a Glock 23 handgun that he discussed in a jail phone call. And other witnesses heard him tell his girlfriend that he had killed a man, gotten rid of the guns used in the shooting, and was planning to flee.

In an affidavit for Greene, additional witnesses told detectives they recognized him as one of the shooters and said they saw him wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting. Greene was on probation out of Hunt County at the time and the device placed him at the crime scene.

The affidavit for Smith states that the witnesses also saw him firing shots and were able to provide detectives with his Instagram account name. The detectives used facial recognition software, his profile photo, and a distinctive tattoo on his neck to identify him.

They used Flock cameras to place his vehicle at the crime scene, cellphone records to show he’d communicated with McGriff shortly after the shooting, and video from a witness that allegedly showed him holding a 9 mm pistol at the party.

Detectives found that pistol in a backpack at Smith’s home and said it matched cartridge casings recovered at the scene.