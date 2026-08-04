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When Texans can catch a lunar eclipse in August

By
FOX Local
Air and Space
Published August 4, 2026 11:48 AM CDT
Published August 4, 2026 11:48 AM CDT
A nearly total eclipse of November’s full article

A nearly total eclipse of November’s full "Beaver Moon" captured over the city of New Orleans before dawn on Nov. 19, 2021. The 97% eclipse clocked in at 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 24 seconds, making it the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. (NASA/Michoud Assembly Facility / FOX Local)

The Brief

    • A partial lunar eclipse will happen Aug. 27.
    • About 93% of the Moon will be covered by Earth’s shadow at the peak of the eclipse, according to NASA.
    • The eclipse peaks at 11:27 p.m. CT.

DALLAS - Texans will be treated to a spectacular astronomical show in August. 

What we know:

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Texas on Aug. 27. According to NASA, about 93% of the Moon will take on a reddish color when it is covered by Earth’s shadow.

The partial eclipse begins at 9:33 p.m. CT, peaks at 11:12 p.m. CT and ends at 12:51 a.m. CT on Aug. 28.

A lunar eclipse is safe to watch with your eyes. All you really need is clear weather.

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PHOTOS: 'Blood moon' total lunar eclipse glows over North Texas
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PHOTOS: 'Blood moon' total lunar eclipse glows over North Texas

North Texas residents looked to the skies Tuesday morning to witness a total lunar eclipse, commonly known as a "blood moon," as the moon took on a deep reddish-orange hue.

What they're saying:

"Binoculars or a small telescope can give you a closer view of Earth's curved shadow moving across the Moon," NASA said.

Dig deeper:

The eclipse corresponds with August’s full Moon, called the Sturgeon Moon. 

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the name comes from Native Americans who found that sturgeon were readily caught in the Great Lakes region during this time of the year.

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What other stellar events are happening in August?

There’s a solar eclipse on Aug. 12, but you won’t be able to spot that from Texas. Totality will move across parts of  Europe, but only a partial solar eclipse will be visible in the northeastern U.S.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak the evening of Aug. 12 through early Aug. 13. Look toward the northeast and the constellation Perseus to catch this show.

When’s the next one?

The next partial lunar eclipse visible from Texas is on Jan. 11-12, 2028. A partial solar eclipse follows on Jan. 26.

The Source: Information in this story came from NASA and TimeAndDate.

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