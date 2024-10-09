Driver flees crash, leaving 9-year-old boy injured in backseat

article

A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured early Wednesday after being left in the backseat of a car following a crash, police said.

Officers responded to the scene near Arden Drive in Dallas around 1 a.m., where they found two cars with significant damage. A woman had crashed into a parked car with the child in the backseat.

The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving the boy in the car. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police said the impact of the crash pushed the parked car into the front yard of a nearby home.

Investigators are working to identify the driver.