Driver dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Fort Worth

One person died after being ejected from their vehicle during crash in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.

Police were called out just before 2:30 a.m. for a crash near I-20 and Campus Dr.

Investigators found that there was a single-vehicle crash, and the driver was ejected when the vehicle rolled over several times.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was then struck by two other vehicles, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.