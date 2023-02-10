Driver dies after being swept off flooded I-30 service road in Royse City

article

An elderly man was killed when his vehicle got stuck in high water on the Interstate 30 service road in Royse City.

Royse City police said it happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a time when the area was extremely flooded and the water was dangerously swift.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver SUV being washed off the service road near FM 1565 and sink into a creek under the interstate.

Rescuers from multiple different law enforcement agencies went to the area but couldn’t find the vehicle or the driver. After some time, their search was suspended until the water level went down.

On Thursday, they resumed the search with a swift water rescue team. They found the SUV in the creek submerged about 15 or 20 feet underwater south of the interstate.

No one was inside the vehicle, but a dive team was able to locate a body further down the creek.

Police described the victim as an elderly male. His name was not released because they are still working to make a positive identification and notify his family members.