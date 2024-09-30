Driver in crash that sent 6 children to hospital drank 4 beers before getting behind wheel: docs say

article

A Dallas driver who hit an SUV with eight people inside, sending six children to the hospital, had four beers shortly before getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest warrant affidavit acquired by FOX 4.

Jose Castro, 20, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury and two counts of collision involving injury in connection to the crash on W. Ledbetter Drive in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday night.

Castro was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu at high speeds down Rugged Drive around 10 p.m.

According to the affidavit, the passenger in the car with Castro told police that a car in front of them had tried to "brake check" the Malibu and Castro sped up to pass the vehicle.

The passenger told police Castro then ran a red light at W. Ledbetter Drive and crashed into a 2016 GMC Acadia that was attempting to turn.

A 4-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and five other children ranging in age from 4 months old to 17 years old had to be taken to the hospital.

The 4-year-old, who suffered multiple fractures and a lacerated liver, is said to be in critical condition. A 5-year-old boy also suffered a jaw injury that required surgery, according to the affidavit.

Police say Castro ran from the scene and into a neighborhood without checking on the victims.

A police K9 found Castro hiding in the bushes in the front yard of a house on White Dove Road.

Castro initially denied being the driver to police, but eventually admitted he was behind the wheel, according to the affidavit.

He also allegedly told police he had drunk two Modelos earlier in the night, but stopped drinking around 7 p.m. and was not feeling the effects of the alcohol.

In the affidavit, police noted Castro had bloodshot eyes and other signs of intoxication.

The passenger in Castro's car told police they had each consumed four Coronas in the 10 to 15 minutes before leaving his apartment, according to the affidavit.

Castro is currently in the Dallas County Jail, where he is on an immigration hold.