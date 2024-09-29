Six children hospitalized, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in Dallas

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Six children were taken to the hospital on Saturday night after a crash with an alleged drunk driver in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Dallas police say a 2016 GMC Acadia was attempting to turn left from Rugged Drive to W. Ledbetter Road when it was hit by a 2018 Chevy Malibu that was traveling at high speeds.

The Acadia had eight people inside at the time of the crash.

A 4-year-old boy, who was not in a child safety seat, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 5-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries was also transported to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

A 4-month-old, 3-year-old, 6-year-old and 17-year-old were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult driver and front passenger were not injured.

Related article

20-year-old Jose Castro, the driver of the Malibu, and his passenger ran from the scene of the crash.

Officers later arrested Castro in the nearby neighborhood.

Jose Castro

He is currently in the hospital, and faces two counts of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and two counts of collision causing serious bodily injury.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Source Information in this article comes from Dallas Police.



