Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas before fiery crash

A weekend pursuit ended with a fiery crash in Dallas after a 30-mile high-speed chase that started in East Fort Worth.

"During the pursuit, we requested the assistance of our air support as well as other patrol officers in the area," explained Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura.

Police say 20-year-old Kameron Williams failed to pull over after running several traffic lights Saturday night when Fort Worth police officers attempted to pull him over near East Loop 820 near Rosedale Street.

From that point through multiple cities and on both interstates 20 and 30, speeds topped 130 miles per hour. Police say thankfully no one was hurt, and the chase came to an end near Culver Street and Dolphin Road in Dallas.

"After the vehicle was apparently disabled due to the pursuit, and then the driver was apprehended. And another occupant of the car was IDed and released on the scene," Segura said.

A passenger inside Williams’ vehicle was detained and then released. A review of the entire incident is underway.

"Anytime we have a pursuit whether short or long distance, we have a pursuit review board look back at everything that happened during that call," Segura said. "We try to learn and make sure the officers follow the policies we have in place."

Williams is facing numerous charges, including driving impaired and felony evading.

No one else was hurt.