Driver arrested after leading Grand Prairie police on high speed chase into Dallas

A driver who led Grand Prairie police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning is now behind bars.

The pursuit started at about 12:30 a.m.

Police said officers tried to pull over a speeding vehicle, but that driver refused to stop.

Speeds hit 100 miles per hour, as the chase along I-30 went through Irving and into Dallas.

It ended after police used spike strips on Hampton Road in West Oak Cliff.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was arrested.

A female passenger was questioned and later released.