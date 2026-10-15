Driver arrested after hitting police vehicle, hiding in creek bed

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The Brief A 33-year-old driver hit a marked police vehicle early Thursday morning and fled the scene. Air One and K9 units helped patrol officers track down the suspect's vehicle. Officers found the driver hiding in a creek bed and made an arrest.



A 33-year-old man is in custody after police say he hit a marked police car and hid in a creek bed early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a marked police vehicle at 2108 NW Loop 820 at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

Air One, K9 units, and patrol officers located the suspect's vehicle near Interstate 20 and Winscott Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was found hiding in a creek bed nearby.

Authorities identified the driver as 33-year-old Cesar Trevino.

Trevino faces a charge for a collision involving damage to a vehicle of $200 or more.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if anyone was injured.