Driver arrested after hitting police vehicle, hiding in creek bed
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 33-year-old man is in custody after police say he hit a marked police car and hid in a creek bed early Thursday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a marked police vehicle at 2108 NW Loop 820 at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
Air One, K9 units, and patrol officers located the suspect's vehicle near Interstate 20 and Winscott Road.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was found hiding in a creek bed nearby.
Authorities identified the driver as 33-year-old Cesar Trevino.
Trevino faces a charge for a collision involving damage to a vehicle of $200 or more.
What we don't know:
Police did not say if anyone was injured.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.