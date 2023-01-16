Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Dallas returns in-person for first time since 2020

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade returned back in-person on Monday for the first time in three years.

This was the first time the parade since 2020 due to the pandemic, so there was some extra anticipation this year.

It’s always a happy occasion when celebrating Dr. King and his dream of racial equality along with justice and opportunity for all Americans.

The parade began at 10 a.m. Spectators arrived early to secure prime viewing spots along the parade route.

A non-profit called H.E.L.P. and the city of Dallas have teamed up to put on the event.

The parade featured 250 entries from various community organizations, youth groups, church groups, as well as bands and drill teams, classic cars and close to a dozen colorful floats.

The parade started at MLK Boulevard at Holmes, and the procession went straight down MLK Boulevard for a mile until it reaches the state fairgrounds at Fair Park.

H.E.L.P Executive Director Clinton Baker said there’s a special kind of atmosphere that’s become synonymous with this event.

"It's the time for the city to come out and celebrate and have fun. It's the first national holiday of the year after New Year’s Day," he said. "So it's a time to honor Dr. King and get the year kicked off. So it's a great opportunity for the city of Dallas to come out and have a great time."

The Reunion Tower will also have a special light show Monday night in honor of Dr. King.