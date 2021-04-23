Expand / Collapse search
DPS trooper hospitalized after being shot in Haslet

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Tarrant County
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Department of Public Safety trooper has been taken to a hospital after being shot in Haslet.

Few details have been released, but the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near Alliance Airport.

Authorities were called out just before 2:30 p.m., about a person with a weapon in the 14000 block of Mainstay Way.

According to MedStar, the trooper was shot in the 500 block of Salida Road in Haslet, and then taken to a hospital in serious condition.

DPS has not released any information yet, but there is crime scene tape around the driveway to a home on that street.

No further details have been released about what led up to the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.