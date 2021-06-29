DPD partnering with businesses to offer Safe Places for victims of hate and other crimes

article

A new push by the Dallas Police Department offers protection for people in the LGBTQ community.

The Safe Place program invites businesses to partner with the city and place a decal in their front window.

It indicates to anyone in a dangerous situation that they can shelter there until police arrive.

"We will not tolerate hate. And it’s not just the Dallas Police Department, the city of Dallas is not tolerating hate. And the fact that businesses will partner with us further expands on that and further raises that voice to say, ‘We are one united Dallas and we will not stand for hate,’" said DPD Chief Eddie Garcia.

Hundreds of law enforcement agencies nationwide participate in the Safe Place program.