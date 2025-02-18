Dallas police officer fired following arrest on child sex charges
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was fired following an arrest in Arlington over child sex charges.
What we know:
The Dallas Police Department says it fired Officer Brennon Wilkinson, 28, during a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.
The department says it fired the officer for "engaging in adverse conduct when he was arrested."
The backstory:
Wilkinson was arrested last September after being accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2014 from Little Elm in Denton County, according to court records.
The officer was charged with aggravated assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child and was placed on leave from DPD.
Wilkinson was released a few days later after posting a $200,000 bond.
He worked for the Dallas Police Department since 2020.
What we don't know:
Police did not clarify what "adverse conduct" Wilkinson engaged in when he was arrested.
Details surrounding the 2014 sexual assault case have not been made clear.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department and Denton County jail records.