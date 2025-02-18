Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police officer fired following arrest on child sex charges

By
Published  February 18, 2025 5:28pm CST
Dallas Police Department
Brennon Wilkinson (Denton County Jail)

The Brief

    • Dallas Police Officer Brennon Wilkinson, 28, was fired on Tuesday after a disciplinary hearing with the interim police chief.
    • The department says Wilkinson was fired for "engaging in adverse conduct when he was arrested."
    • Wilkinson was charged with aggravated assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child in September 2024.
    • He worked for the Dallas Police Department since 2020.

DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was fired following an arrest in Arlington over child sex charges.

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department says it fired Officer Brennon Wilkinson, 28, during a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

The department says it fired the officer for "engaging in adverse conduct when he was arrested."

The backstory:

Wilkinson was arrested last September after being accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2014 from Little Elm in Denton County, according to court records.

The officer was charged with aggravated assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child and was placed on leave from DPD.

Wilkinson was released a few days later after posting a $200,000 bond.

He worked for the Dallas Police Department since 2020.

What we don't know:

Police did not clarify what "adverse conduct" Wilkinson engaged in when he was arrested.

Details surrounding the 2014 sexual assault case have not been made clear. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department and Denton County jail records.

