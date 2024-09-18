Dallas police officer arrested in Denton County child sex case

article

The Brief Brennon Wilkinson is accused of the aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child in Little Elm. He was arrested at his home in Arlington on Monday. Wilkinson has been a Dallas police officer since 2020. He's now on administrative leave.



An officer with the Dallas Police Department was arrested earlier this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Officer Brennon Wilkinson was taken into custody at his home in Arlington on Monday.

The 28-year-old was wanted for a case out of Little Elm in Denton County.

Police did not release any details about the case but said Wilkinson is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child – sexual contact, and indecency with a child – exposure.

Wilkinson has been with Dallas PD since 2020 and is assigned to the North Central Patrol Division.

He’s on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigations.