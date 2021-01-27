DPD officer arrested, charged with family violence

article

A Dallas police officer is accused of assaulting a family member.

Sr. Cpl. Keith Huber was arrested by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

He’s been with the department for nearly 20 years but this is not his first time being in trouble for family violence.

Huber was actually fired more than three years ago after he was charged with injury to a child.

The criminal charge was dismissed and he won his job back.

He’s now on administrative leave again.