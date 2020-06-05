DPD announces new ‘duty to intervene’ policy for officers

article

The Dallas Police Department is making a policy change in direct response to the death of George Floyd.

Around midnight, Chief Renee Hall sent out a memo regarding the duty to intervene.

She said Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody last week was preventable and that it could have been stopped if other officers had intervened while an officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Chief Hall issued a new general order saying all members of DPD – sworn or non-sworn – must either stop or try to stop another employee if that person is using force inappropriately or when it is no longer needed.

The chief said it is vital to protect both the public and the people who work for DPD.

A few hours earlier, the chief announced that DPD will not file charges against the more than 600 protesters detained Monday night.

They were not taken to jail in part because Hall said there was a capacity issue at the jail.

She defended the department’s decision to break up the crowd but she said Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax noted that protests have largely been peaceful this week.

Broadnax said “racism is the enemy, not the protesters.”

They said the decision does not give permission for looting and destruction.

Chief Hall said DPD will stay ready to deal with any violent behavior over the weekend.

