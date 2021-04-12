Dozens displaced after three-alarm fire at Addison apartment complex

article

Nobody was hurt after an apartment complex fire in Addison Monday evening, but firefighters did have to make a few rescues.

The extent of the damage is unclear, but dozens of people were displaced.

Things were emotional as people looked on as the Cortland Addison Circle Apartments burned.

Officials say the fire started in the attic but they haven't determined a cause. The roof collapsed on at least one building. No injuries were reported.

There were times of celebration when firefighters rescued multiple dogs.

"She is a scared little pooch," said Laura Wadsworth while holding her dog. "And I knew that she would be in my closet under all my clothes. I was just really scared they wouldn’t find her."

"I’m good," Wadsworth said. "I can replace everything in there."

The city is working with the Red Cross and hotels to help people.

Officials say no one will be able to go back in Monday night.