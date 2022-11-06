Suspect detained after man injured in Downtown Dallas shooting

article

A man is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in Downtown Dallas Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue.

Two men reportedly got into a fight outside a convenience store near Griffin Street.

According to police, both men pulled guns and opened fire.

One man was struck in the leg.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The shooter was detained by officers.