Investigation underway into cause of fire that damaged several Dallas businesses

article

Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire Sunday morning that damaged several businesses in a building.

The fire was reported just after 9 a.m., at a building in the 10600 block of Wireway Drive.

There were several businesses in the building. None of the businesses were open at the time of the fire, but one of the business owners called 911 about the fire after going to check on his shop.

Responding officers found thick black smoke coming from at least two businesses in the one-story building.

Due to the size of the fire, firefighters were unable to go inside.

READ MORE: Officer critically injured after being shot during active shooter training in Forest Hill

There was a major roof collapse while firefighters were trying to extinguish the flames from the outside.

There was "significant" damage to the building, before crews were able to extinguish the fire about three hours after arriving.

No injuries were reported.

The building is unsafe for crews to enter, so the cause of the fire remains under investigation.