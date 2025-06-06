Donut Lassie recipe form the Salvation Army | The Ten

On the Friday, June 6, 2025 episode of The Ten, Steve Noviello and Paige Ellenberger chat with Ten Friend David Archuleta about the upcoming MetroBall in Dallas. Plus, the Dumb Zone crew stops in to promote their Generic Summer Event and the commander for the Salvation Army in North Texas makes Donut Lassies in honor of Donut Day.
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 5 cups of flour
- 2 cups of sugar
- 5 teaspoons of baking powder
- ¼ tablespoon of salt
- 1 ¾ cups of milk
Directions:
1. Combining into one large bowl to make the dough.
2. Shape the dough into rings
3. Fry until golden brown