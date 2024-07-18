Donald Trump gaining support among Black, Latino Texans, poll shows

Former president Donald Trump is seeing an increase in support from Black and Latino voters in Texas, according to recent poll numbers.

A University of Houston - Texas Southern University poll taken prior to the assassination attempt of Donald Trump shows numbers which some Democrats might find troubling.

While the vast majority of African Americans tend to vote for Democratic candidates, this election could present the start of a noticeable shift.

Polls also show shifts with Hispanic voters.

The poll taken at the end of June said 16 percent of Black voters in Texas said they would vote for Trump, up 11 percent in April.

45 percent of people polled from the Latino community in Texas say they would vote for Trump.

That's an increase from 41 percent in April.

During the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee the party featured a diverse group of speakers.

Throughout the week, Black leaders and influences had primetime speaking roles.

"They’ve had African American figure after African American figure at various levels of government. People running for governor, people running for Congress, mayors like [Dallas] Mayor Johnson speak to the convention, Amber Rose spoke to the convention. Clearly, this is an effort for them to say the Republican Party is not just for white people," said Matthew Wilson, a political scientist at SMU.

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson bashed his former party on public safety.

Johnson, a lifelong Democrat, switched parties after winning reelection for mayor.

Wilson says the break with the Democratic Party is being seen more with men.

"I think it's worth noting the great majority of the African American speakers who have been featured at this convention have been men, because that is where Trump and the Republicans see a real opportunity. The polling shows a big gender gap in the African American vote, even more so than we see in white voters. That is Black men are more responsive to Trump than Black women, at least so far," said Wilson.

Trump will give the headlining address at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.