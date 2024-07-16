Dallas mayor Eric Johnson to address crowd at RNC on Tuesday night

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson will speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, according to sources familiar with the event.

Johnson, who announced he switched parties from a Democrat to a Republican in September of last year, is the only Republican mayor of the country's 10 largest cities.

The party widely embraced him after making the switch and is now the head of the newly-formed Republican Mayors Association.

Johnson will speak as part of the second night of the RNC, which comes with the theme Make America Safe Again.

Overall violent crime in the City of Dallas dropped for the third straight year in 2023, according to the Dallas Police Department, but murders in the city rose.

Johnson has served as the mayor of Dallas since 2019.

Prior to being elected as mayor, Johnson represented Dallas in the Texas Legislature for nine years as a Democrat.

You can watch the second night Republican National Convention above.