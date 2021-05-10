Don Huffines running for governor of Texas

article

Former Republican State Sen. Don Huffines is running for governor in 2022.

Huffines has spent the past year criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the pandemic and rallying with conservative activists.

He said he wants to rid the Austin swamp of elites, enforce voting laws and put Texas on a path to eliminating property taxes.

Huffines is a businessman who served one term in the Texas Senate before losing his seat in 2018.