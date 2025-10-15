Dog Attack: Owner, boyfriend arrested after pit bull mauling hospitalizes victim

article

A woman accused of owning a dog that attacked and seriously injured another woman at a Fort Worth dog park has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. The victim was recently released from the hospital after being treated for serious injuries related to the pit bull attack.

Autumn Billings, the woman accused in the attack, was located and arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Billings was charged with attack by dog causing serious bodily injury, a felony. Her boyfriend, 51-year-old Rhimmain Little, was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

Officers said people who saw the news recognized Billings, but told investigators they had mostly lost contact with her and believed she was homeless.

Lake Worth police shared photos of the suspects in the back of a police car.

Investigators began searching for Billings last week.

The attack occurred at a Lake Worth dog park. The victim, Christina Pate, managed to call 911 during the mauling.

Pate, who sat down with FOX 4 to discuss her injuries, underwent surgery and was hospitalized for five days. Her injuries included a broken arm, multiple bites, cuts, and bruises.

"She asked me, 'Is the dog biting you?' I said, 'Yes, the dog is biting me, get the dog off, get your dog!'" Pate told FOX 4. "I had to wrap my arms, fingers around and through its collar to keep it back. It was eating my arm, it was trying to get to my face."

Witnesses noted that Billings remained at the scene during the attack. Lake Worth officers reportedly interacted with Billings but did not immediately realize her or her dog's involvement, allowing her to walk away from the scene.

A later tip led police to the pit bull responsible for the attack. They took the dog into custody after Billings' boyfriend, Little, was seen walking the dog.

Pate is now recovering at home but spoke about the emotional trauma of the attack.

"I didn’t think I was going to survive, because she’s not doing anything and it’s just me and her and the dog," Pate said. "To just try to protect myself, and knowing if that dog got me, I was going to be dead."