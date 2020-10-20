Dodgers, Rays fans converge at Globe Life Field for Game 1 of World Series

article

Game 1 of the MLB World Series kicks off at Globe Life Field in Arlington Tuesday and airs on FOX 4.

Even though the home team is not playing, there is still plenty of anticipating heading into Game 1.

It’s a much different atmosphere than what fans are used to. They’re at a neutral site this year, no tailgating and only about 25% capacity in the ballpark.

But despite that, there’s still a lot of excitement ahead of Game 1.

Lifelong Dodgers fans Rick and Becky Garcia are on a cross-country road trip but had to make a stop at Globe Life Field for Game 1 of the World Series just to take in the moment.

“This is our first time,” Rick said. “I was just hoping to just take a picture and say, ‘I was here Game 1 at the stadium.’”

After searching all morning for tickets, the Garcias finally landed some seats.

Tim and Gayle Santillan are in town from San Diego and pulling for Tampa Bay.

“We said what the heck. We’re still going to come out and enjoy the World Series,” Tim said. “We haven’t seen any baseball all year, so we’re going to come out here and enjoy it here.”

But the experience will be different this year. There’s no tailgating in the lots before the game.

“It was a party atmosphere all night long out there in San Diego in ’84,” Tim recalled. “People were there tailgating. It was a fantastic experience having all those fans excited about their local team going to the World Series. So that’s what’s going to be different here: it’s not the local team.”

There are also restrictions inside the ballpark, like limited seating separated into small pods. Only 11,500 tickets are available for a stadium that seats more than 40,000. Masks are required inside, and cashless transactions will limit interactions between ballpark staff and fans.

“I’m sure they took their precautions as well, and we’re taking our precautions. We have our mask, we have our hand sanitizer, social distancing,” the Garcias said. “Doesn’t mean you can’t be loud out there cheering. They’ll hear me.”

But regardless, fans are excited to be here for the first world series held at a neutral site.

“It’s hard for your team to get to the World Series in the first place,” Rick said. “But to have an opportunity to get into the park, my gosh. Pandemic or no pandemic, it’s awesome.”

A few other safety precautions the stadium is taking: no seats will be sold within 20 feet of any players on the field. That includes the dugouts and the bullpen.

All tickets are digital this year and, of course, hand sanitizing stations throughout the ballpark.