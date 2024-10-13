DNC Chair Jamie Harrison on Texas Senate race | Texas: The Issue Is

We are a few weeks away from the 2024 US Senate race between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Collin Allred.

Democratic National Committee chair Jamie Harrison was in North Texas campaigning in Dallas and Tarrant counties.

FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke with Harrison about why the party is turning its focus to the Lone Star State.

Jaime Harrison: "This is the one thing I've learned from campaigns over the years; close elections, margin or error elections are won on the ground."

Steven Dial: "I know you are from a red state, but less than two weeks until early voting, why are you here in a red state?"

Jaime Harrison: "Because Texas is probably the hottest Senate race in the country right now. Probably the most competitive senate race you see in the country. Colin Allred is really building a great operation here that has Ted Cruz worried. He is very concerned. I have a good friend who you know who often says when they count you out, you teach them. They don’t know how to count. That is what Colin is doing right now. People have counted him out, and he is showing folks that you can't count him out."

Steven Dial: "Democrats have not won statewide here since the 90s. If people are complaining about Republican leadership, why do they keep electing them?"

Jaime Harrison: "I think people are starting to get fed up with the republican leadership and I think this is why you see this race is so close, and it's time for something different. Republicans in Texas can't complain its Democrats doing this, you control it all. If your schools aren’t good right now, who should you blame? The republicans. If your hospitals and healthcare are mediocre, who should you complain about? It’s the republicans because they control it all."

Steven Dial: "I'm from Georgia. It turned blue in 2020. It has a totally different political makeup and voter participation than Texas. Why do Democrats see Texas as a state that could maybe be a swing state like Georgia in the near future?"

Jaime Harrison: "Actually, when you take a look at Texas demographics, compared to Georgia, you would think Texas would be blue before Georgia. This is a majority minority state when you look at it. It's now far time for people to turn out. Those folks need to turn out and vote for their best interest. When Texas moderates its politics, because right now it has some of the most extreme leaders in the country, from your Lt. Gov. to your governor to your US senator. If you moderate those politics a little bit and where most of the American people are in the middle."

Steven Dial: "Do you think Colin Allred wins because people are not satisfied with Ted Cruz, or do you think there will be enough Democrat turnout to turn Texas blue? Are you looking at this as a senate win and making baby steps?"

Jaime Harrison: "The primary reason in the state is first the US Senate, because I think that is the one that is closer to a lot of folks. I believe Colin is going to pull this off and, as a result of pulling this off, it's going to be a brand-new day for Texas. The eyes of the world will shine on Texas. You will then see this become a much more competitive state."

