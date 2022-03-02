District attorney race set in Dallas County, GOP candidates face runoff in Tarrant County

article

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot easily won the Democratic nomination to keep his job.

Creuzot got more than 60% of the vote, defeating former Judge Elizabeth Frizell.

There was only one Republican on the ballot. Former Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson is the party’s nominee.

She was appointed to the position in 2016 then was defeated by Creuzot.

The Republican race for Tarrant County district attorney will go to a runoff.

Phil Sorrells, who was endorsed by former President Trump, will face State Rep. Matt Krause.

The current DA, Sharen Wilson, decided not to see re-election.

Attorney Tiffany Burks won the Democratic nomination for Tarrant County DA. She beat two other candidates with 61% of the vote.

