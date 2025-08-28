Dining with a crash: SUV plows into Irving restaurant

The Brief An SUV crashed through the front window of Mythri's Indian Cuisine in Irving, hitting a couple who were dining. The couple sustained minor injuries but were able to return later to finish their meal. The driver of the SUV mistakenly put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse; no criminal charges have been filed at this time.



Some diners at a restaurant in Irving got quite a shock during their meal, when an SUV plowed into them, pushing them across the restaurant.

What we know:

The good news is, a worker here at Mythri's Indian Cuisine tells me the couple who got plowed into, recovered from their minor injuries so well that later they came back for a meal they could finish.

Here you can see the couple enjoying their meal at Mythri's Indian Cuisine in Irving on Tuesday at around 7:20 pm.

Then you see a blue Ford Bronco suddenly crash through the glass window and metal window frame.

Pushing and overturning the booth the couple was sitting in, throwing them out of their seats.

The Bronco finally comes to a stop at the far side of the restaurant.

The woman walks around the SUV to check on the man who is out of frame.

The Irving Police Department says their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the SUV parked in front of the restaurant mistakenly put the vehicle into drive instead of reverse.

Police say the two people inside were injured by debris caused by the impact.

Irving fire paramedics responded and treated their injuries, which thankfully appeared to be minor.

What's next:

The Irving Police Department says the incident remains under investigation.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.