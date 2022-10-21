DFW radio personality sentenced to 24 years in prison for making child pornography

A judge sentenced radio DJ Clois Raborn of ‘The Russ Martin Show' to 24 years in federal prison for producing child pornography on Friday.

The 49-year-old, known as Clo to listeners, produced images of himself sexually abusing a pre-pubescent child.

(Facebook)

Raborn, who made occasional appearances on 97.1's ‘The Russ Martin Show’, pleaded guilty in March to sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation into Raborn began in March 2021, when his roommate discovered inappropriate images of minor children on Raborn's laptop.

Forensic analysis of the laptop found images of a male, believed to be Raborn, allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a young child.

The mother of the child believed her daughter was between 4 and 6 years old at the time the images were taken.

As part of a plea deal Raborn admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child for the purpose of making the images.