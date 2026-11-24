The Brief The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Dallas-Fort Worth fell to $2.93, the lowest in 8.5 months. AAA expects 5.7 million Texas drivers to travel at least 50 miles from home between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30. Nationwide, the average price of gas has dropped 18 cents over the past week to $3.72 a gallon.



North Texas drivers traveling for Thanksgiving are getting a break at the pump as average gas prices in the Metroplex fall below $3 a gallon.

DFW Gas Prices Drop Below $3

What we know:

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Dallas-Fort Worth is $2.93. That is down 2 cents from yesterday and 75 cents lower than a month ago, marking the lowest price in 8.5 months.

Lower demand, cheaper winter fuel blends and falling oil prices are all helping push local prices down.

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

FILE- A person is seen pumping gas at a station. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

5.7 million: The number of Texas drivers AAA expects to travel at least 50 miles from home between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30, down slightly from last year.

93%: The share of Texans expected to take a road trip for the Thanksgiving holiday.

73 million: The approximate number of people projected to take road trips nationwide for Thanksgiving.

National Gas and EV Charging Averages

Dig deeper:

Across the country, the national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped 18 cents over the past week to $3.72. Crude oil prices falling to the low $80 per barrel range have helped lower pump prices, though the national average remains more than 60 cents higher than this time last year.

AAA says the national average could drop another 15 cents by Thursday.

The highest Thanksgiving Day average on record came in 2022, when gas averaged $3.58 on Nov. 24.

For electric vehicle drivers, the national average at public EV charging stations held steady over the past week at 42 cents per kilowatt-hour.