article

The Brief A Denton County jury sentenced Jose Conrado Ayala Jr. to 114 years in prison for multiple child sexual abuse charges. He received 102 years for four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and 12 years for indecency with a child. Judge Brent Hill ordered the sentences to run consecutively, meaning Ayala must serve them back-to-back.



A Denton County jury has sentenced a man to 114 years in prison after convicting him of multiple child sexual abuse charges, prosecutors announced.

114-year prison sentence

What we know:

Jose Conrado Ayala Jr. received 102 years for four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and an additional 12 years for indecency with a child, according to the Denton County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

Judge Brent Hill ordered the sentences to run consecutively, meaning Ayala must serve them one after another rather than at the same time.

Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Hodges and Alexa Galindo prosecuted the case with support from District Attorney Investigator Jon Stovall and Victim Liaison Veronica Brunner. The charges followed an investigation led by Lewisville Police Department Detective Michael Owen.