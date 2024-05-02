Expand / Collapse search

DFW Airport parking, pass-through rates increased

Published  May 2, 2024 11:08am CDT
Dallas
This month marks 50 years of DFW Airport’s service to the region and around the world.

The organization that sets parking rates at DFW Airport is reporting you now have to shell out a few more dollars to park.

As of Wednesday, the cost of parking and driving through the airport has gone up. 

Daily parking in a covered lot now costs $32, up from $27.

Uncovered lots are going from $15 to $18 and valet rates are increasing from $40 to $45.

The cost of driving through the airport also went up from $6 to $9.

DFW Airport has now raised its parking rates two times in the last seven years.