DFW Airport parking, pass-through rates increased

The organization that sets parking rates at DFW Airport is reporting you now have to shell out a few more dollars to park.

As of Wednesday, the cost of parking and driving through the airport has gone up.

Daily parking in a covered lot now costs $32, up from $27.

Uncovered lots are going from $15 to $18 and valet rates are increasing from $40 to $45.

The cost of driving through the airport also went up from $6 to $9.

DFW Airport has now raised its parking rates two times in the last seven years.