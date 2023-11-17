DFW Airport, City of Arlington reach deal with company to pursue flying rideshare

The City of Arlington and air transportation company Overair reached a first-of-its-kind deal.

The partnership will look to create, research and develop an aerial rideshare service to take people from the Arlington Municipal Airport to the Arlington Entertainment District and other places across DFW.

The news release says the collaboration will expand the companies' ability to use all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft or eVTOL, with more vertiports and advanced charging infrastructure.

The agreement, which is the first of its type with a city in Texas, says both the city and company will look into the challenges and feasibility of the project, as well as evaluate scenarios for flight operations.

"This partnership with Overair not only advances the City of Arlington as a leader in implementing innovative transportation solutions, it also provides high-tech and engineering jobs to our residents and the community at large; ultimately creating a new mobility ecosystem that will provide socio-economic progress for decades to come," said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross in a statement.

Overair also announced a deal with DFW International Airport to explore vertiport developments and the potential of creating "advanced point-to-point electric air transit options."

"Electric advanced air mobility is an example of transportation evolving with the needs of a growing society. We are incredibly excited to help drive this transportation evolution in North Central Texas and to expand our presence in this region, known for its talent and technology," said Overair's Chief Commercial Officer Valerie Manning in a statement.

The company's flagship aircraft, the Butterfly, is still in development.

SOURCE: Overair

The current design can transport five passengers and one pilot.

Overair says the Butterfly will be able to travel 200 mph and go 100 miles on a single charge.